DOTD considers 4-day, 10-hour workweek for construction crews

Road construction is planned to widen part of I-10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana officials are developing plans to widen I-10 between LA 415 and the I-10/I-12 split.

Part of those plans could include a four-day, 10-hour workweek for construction crews.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) confirmed it is considering that option.

The idea is that a four-day workweek would mess with traffic a lot less than if crews were out for five days.

