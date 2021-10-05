First ever all-female guard shift change takes place at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - There was an all-female guard change for the first time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Leaders from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment said this is the first time this happened in the nearly 100 years of the monument.

The changing of the guard happened under the direction of Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, who is also the first woman to lead the tomb guards as sergeant of the guard.

On a recent Autumn morning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in @ArlingtonNatl, history was made. For the first time in the 84-year vigil, on the 30770th day of continuous guarding, an all-female guard change occurred with the 38th Sergeant of the Guard.#Tomb100 pic.twitter.com/JndxF9VVuK — The Old Guard (@USArmyOldGuard) October 1, 2021

Porterfield completed her final walk Wednesday.

The changing of the guard takes place every hour or half-hour, depending on the time of year.

The tomb has been guarded continuously for the past 84 years.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, has been responsible for guarding the tomb since 1948.

