LC’s Franklin Runs Away with SAC Special Teams Weekly Award

Me'Kyle Franklin returning a kickoff for a TD against OPSU.
Me'Kyle Franklin returning a kickoff for a TD against OPSU.(Alena Noakes)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (LC) - Returning a key kickoff all the way for a score while setting up the Louisiana College football team in good position off other returns helped Me’kyle Franklin earn the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Franklin, a freshman wide received from Addis, La., took away the momentum Oklahoma Panhandle State thought it had built with a late second quarter touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards down the right sideline for a score that immediately pushed the Louisiana College lead back out to 14 points just before halftime.

He did it again in the fourth quarter, returning another kickoff following an Aggie score back 89 yards for a touchdown, but that one was negated by a penalty behind the play and LC would end up getting a field goal for the game’s final points of that possession as the Wildcats knocked off OPSU 41-35 Saturday at Wildcat Field.

On the day, Franklin brought back three kickoffs for 124 yards, a 41-yard average, including the 85-yard touchdown. He also brought back two punts for 19 yards. This is Franklin’s first career conference weekly award.

Franklin and the rest of the Wildcats (1-5, 1-3 SAC) now enjoy their week off before returning to action on Saturday, October 16th on the road at Wayland Baptist. Kickoff against the Pioneers (2-3, 2-2 SAC) is set for 2:00 P.M. at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.

