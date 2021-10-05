Looking for love? This may be your season!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Are you tired of seeing all of the mushy couples around you and wondering when on earth will it be your turn to find a special someone? You might be in luck!

Have you heard of cuffing season? It’s the time of year between October and February where couples tend to pair up. But, why?

Holidays. That social pressure to have a date or significant other for holiday parties or to bring home to the family Survival. Subconsciously, our bodies are looking for warmth and intimacy Loneliness. Many people tend to be lonelier in the cooler months because the days are shorter and that lack of sunlight can feed into depression

So how do you use cuffing season to your advantage to find a partner?

A lot of people are probably in the same boat as you are! This is the time of year where folks are more open to the idea of dating for those same reasons you might be feeling. Think back to high school. More often than not, relationships started closer to the holiday season, around Oct-Nov, because school has been in session for awhile and routines have been set in place. It helps having the stability of routine to fall back on during a period of trying new things.

Here are some suggestions if you’re stuck in a rut and are looking for ideas:

If you’ve got your eye on someone, now’s the time to ask them out! Even if it’s just for a cup of coffee or tea, just try being more friendly and open and see where it leads!

If you’re just trying to meet someone new, start by asking friends or people in your network. Tell them you’re not specifically looking to date their friends, you just want to meet new people. You can decide from there whether you’re interested or not. Even if you don’t find love, you could make some brand new friends that you’ll learn to cherish, especially during the holidays!

If you’re a total homebody, like myself, and have no real interest in “putting yourself out there”, it’s also a good time to start volunteer work. Seek out charities or church groups that are helping others in need. You never know who you may meet! And again, if you don’t find a romantic partner, you may find new ways to share unconditional love with your neighbors!

Best of luck to you and remember to love yourself, too!

