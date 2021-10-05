LSUA breaks enrollment record fifth semester in a row

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has broken its enrollment record once again, making Fall 2021 the fifth semester in a row to break this record.

Fall 2021 enrollment reached an all-time high of 3,770 students—the largest enrollment in school history.

This reflects an 7.7% increase from Fall 2020.

Additionally, first-time freshmen enrollment remained high, and LSUA also experienced an increase in first-to-second-year retention rates over Fall 2020.

Student enrollment in 100% online degree programs now stands at 1,399 – another historical record, representing a 35% increase over the last fall semester.

Finally, occupancy rates at The Oaks – LSUA’s on-campus housing complex – now stands at 100% occupied.

“Everyone here works diligently to provide our students with the best possible learning environment, and this accomplishment confirms that we are moving in the right direction. Our students are doing great things here, and the word is getting out,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, noted, “The overall goal of the academic mission at LSUA is a high-quality education at an affordable cost. We provide our students every opportunity to acquire knowledge and develop skills that will situate them for immediate success after graduation. The community is seeing what we have to offer, and the response is record enrollment.”

