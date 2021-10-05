Advertisement

Nine local high school coaches preview Week 6

High School Football
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Nine local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games along with the adjustments they are making to get ready for Week 6.

Participants included Bryant Bell (Pineville), Dillon Barrett (Grant), Benny Vault (Block), Andy Boone (Avoyelles), Thomas Bachman (ASH), Justin Charles (Menard), Brian Williams (Montgomery), Kevin Cook (Tioga) and Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena).

