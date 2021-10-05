Paragon Casino, Betfred Sports launch sports betting in Cenla

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Paragon Casino Resort has announced a partnership with Betfred Sports, with betting now open to the public.

Sports and gaming enthusiasts can place their first bets starting at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Betfred Sports, a sports betting operator currently available in select U.S. states, is expanding to Louisiana with its latest location through the addition of a Las Vegas-style sportsbook at The Draft Room at Paragon Casino Resort.

“Our partnership with Betfred Sports marks a new chapter for Paragon – which has always been a source of pride for Marksville and the people of Louisiana,” General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Marshall Sampson, Sr., said. “With this new partnership, I hope visitors from across the region will have the chance to experience it for themselves. Together, we are offering a first-class sports betting platform and venue that will make Paragon Casino Resort the place to bet and watch games in Louisiana.”

Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Louisiana is an exciting opportunity for Betfred Sports to continue its expansion in the U.S. after successful launches in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania. We look forward to utilizing our 50 years of bookmaking experience with our fantastic partner, Paragon Casino Resort, to bring the best sports betting experience to bettors in the state.”

“As a native Louisianan and Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, I am thrilled to help usher in sports betting to our state,” said Chairman Marshall Pierite. “This partnership with Betfred Sports promises continued success for Paragon as we continue our mission to provide a first-class gaming destination and vacation experience to our neighbors and guests coming to Central Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and The Ehrhardt Group. All rights reserved.