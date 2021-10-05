Advertisement

Ponchatoula area suspect wanted for carnal knowledge of juvenile, sheriff says

Kaden Devernay, 19
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kaden Devernay, 19, has been identified as the suspect regarding an incident that occurred in the Ponchatoula area in September.

Deputies say they were dispatched on Sept. 28 regarding a report of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The Louisiana State Legislature defines carnal knowledge of a juvenile as “sexual intercourse with consent” between someone who is 17 or older and another person between the ages of 13 and 16 when the difference in their ages is four years or greater.

Anyone aware of Duvernay’s location or any information on where to find him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or contact Sergeant Bridges at 985-902-2014. Sergeant Bridges is the lead detective on the case.

