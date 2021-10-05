Advertisement

Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography

Joshua E. Reeves
Joshua E. Reeves(APSO)
By APSO
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APSO) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hessmer man for child pornography.

Joshua E. Reeves, 35, was arrested on October 5 following a search warrant pertaining to an active child pornography investigation. Further investigation revealed Reeves was a teacher in the Rapides Parish School System.

Reeves was charged with pornography involving juveniles (felony) and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC 1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. More evidence and/or charges may be forthcoming.

