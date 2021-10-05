Retired Judge Frank Marullo injured, booked with drunk-driving offenses after Carrollton wreck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frank Marullo Jr., who retired in 2015 as Louisiana’s longest-serving judge, was hospitalized and booked with three drunk driving-related offenses after New Orleans police said he crashed into a pole after driving the wrong direction on South Carrollton Avenue late Sunday night.

Marullo, 81, was booked remotely Monday night from his hospital room with driving while intoxicated, driving against traffic and careless operation of a motor vehicle. A date to appear in Orleans Parish Traffic Court was not immediately set.

Authorities said the former judge was hurt in a single-car accident late Sunday night, after drunkenly driving the wrong direction on South Carrollton Avenue and crashing into a large metal pole in the median at the intersection with Hickory Street. Police said responding officers “discovered evidence of impairment on Marullo’s part,” but did not detail those findings.

New Orleans EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said a male driver injured in a crash at that location was treated for injuries following a 911 call at 11:38 p.m. The man was transported in stable condition to Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Fourcade said.

Blake Arcuri, general counsel for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, later confirmed that an OPSO deputy relieved an NOPD officer at Marullo’s hospital room at 6:30 p.m. Marullo then was booked remotely into OPSO custody, after the arresting officer submitted the necessary paperwork.

Marullo, who was first appointed to the bench in 1974 by former Gov. Edwin Edwards, served more than four decades as a judge. He elected to retire on his 76th birthday on Dec. 31, 2015, rather than continue a fight to be allowed to return to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench at an elected age beyond the limit of 75 established by the state constitution.

The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended him abruptly the previous February, pending a formal ruling on whether he was too old to serve.

