Updates from October Rapides Parish School Board meeting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is continuing its discussions on COVID-19 protocol.

There are two motions from member Wilton Barrios on the table. One is asking for a change to the quarantine policy. In it, only students who test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 would be sent home. Other students who were in contact that were wearing masks would stay in the classroom, with a letter sent home to parents stating that their children were exposed to the virus.

The other motion asks Superintendent Jeff Powell to develop a consistent COVID-19 protocol across the parish. That policy would then be sent to the school board for approval. Both of these motions were brought up at the last meeting and have now been sent to the full board for consideration.

