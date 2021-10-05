Advertisement

Vernon Sheriff: Deputy shoots man after being struck by machete

Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish Sheriff’s deputy shot a man twice after the man struck him with a machete, according to information from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man shot by the deputy, 46-year-old Malcomb Holcomb of Leesville, underwent surgery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were attempting to serve an outstanding warrant on Holcomb around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at a residence on Norris Kay Road, officials said. A local bondsman was also there attempting to revoke bond.

Holcomb brandished a large machete and began the threaten the deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy and the bail bondsman deployed tasers on Holcomb, but he continued to advance on the deputies making stabbing motions with the machete.

A deputy was struck in the left rib area, then fired two rounds from his duty range at “very close range,” striking Holcomb twice, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies immediately rendered first aid to Holcomb.

Holcomb faces counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of resisting by force and one count of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $350,000. Holcomb will be arrested upon his release from the medical facility.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

