Advertisement

Workers at all of Kellogg’s U.S. cereal plants go on strike

First shift worker Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against...
First shift worker Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg Co., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, outside the Kellogg plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Mich. Workers in Battle Creek, Lancaster, Memphis and Omaha walked out at 1 a.m. Tuesday,, demanding livable wages and better benefits.(Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Work at all of the Kellogg Company’s U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn’t immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or any of the company’s other iconic brands would be disrupted.

The strike includes plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The union and the Battle Creek-based company have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year, said Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha. The dispute involves an assortment of pay and benefit issues such as the loss premium health care, holiday pay and reduced vacation time, and Osborn said the company has threatened to move some jobs to Mexico.

“A lot of Americans probably don’t have too much issue with the Nike or Under Armor hats being made elsewhere or even our vehicles, but when they start manufacturing our food down where they are out of the FDA control and OSHA control, I have a huge problem with that,” Osborn said.

The company insists that its offer is fair and would increase wages and benefits for its employees that it said made an average of $120,000 a year last year.

“We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. ready to eat cereal employees that are among the industry’s best,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

Osborn said he expects the company to try to bring non-union workers into the plants at some point this week to try to resume operations and maintain the supply of its products.

The plants have all continued to operate throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but Osborn said that for much of that time workers were putting in 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to keep up production while so many people were out because of the virus.

“The level we were working at is unsustainable,” Osborn said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead
Sandra Bonnette
Sandra Bonnette named new Registrar of Voters in Rapides Parish
Left to Right: Brandt D. Guimbellot & Amanda Renae Dupree
2 arrested in Woodworth in narcotics investigation
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Bill being debated in Louisiana has medical professionals divided

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
LIVE: President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda
Fall 2021 enrollment reached an all-time high of 3,770 students.
LSUA breaks enrollment record fifth semester in a row
Kellogg teams up with Wendy's to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal."
Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union