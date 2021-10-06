Alexandria Lions Club conducting eye checks, looking for astigmatism, lazy eyes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Lions Club is making sure every child can see well this school year.

Every year, the Lions Club does eye screenings, primarily for young children, below the age of six.

On Tuesday, members of the organization spent the morning at the Montessori Educational Center off of Bolton in Alexandria.

They screened every student, using a machine to identify everything from lazy eyes to near-sightedness, far-sightedness and astigmatism.

Members said it’s important to screen children while they’re young because after the age of six, it’s nearly impossible to fix a lazy eye.

They said it’s important that each child can see the board so they can perform well inside and outside of the classroom.

“Children don’t know they can’t see. They don’t know that the world isn’t supposed to be blurry. This check gives them a start, and if they need assistance going to see an eye care professional, we can help them with that. We can also help them with glasses and the things that they need, because we don’t want any child not to be able to see clearly.”

Thanks to technology, it only takes a few seconds to screen each child. If the machine spots any issues, a report is printed and given out to parents.

About eight percent of students end up being referred to an eye care specialist.

If you would like a free eye screening done by the Alexandria Lions Club, you can call Hollingsworth at 318-229-8753.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.