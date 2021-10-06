Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - An Alexandria man was arrested after an investigation into multiple burglaries in Rapides Parish.

Daniel Dalton Chevalier, 30, was charged with two of counts criminal trespassing (RPSO), 16 counts of simple burglary (Pineville PD 3 counts / RPSO 13 counts), 13 counts of identity theft (Pineville PD 9 counts / RPSO 4 counts), theft of a firearm (Pineville PD) and a contempt of court warrant from Grant Parish.

According to RPSO, Chevalier was using stolen debit cards to purchase gift cards at local businesses in the parish. Following a search warrant from Grant Parish, various reported stolen items were located inside a residence in Pineville and were able to be recovered, bringing about 16 vehicle burglary investigations to a close. RPSO said the evidence gathered at the home confirmed Chevalier used the gift cards to purchase several items from various businesses.

Note: The residence where Chevalier was found was in Pineville but located in Grant Parish. His official address on record is listed at Mallard Ave in Alexandria.

Chevalier remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $219.500 bond. This investigation is still ongoing with the possibility of additional charges.

