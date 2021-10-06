APD solidifies relationship with the community with National Night Out event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department hosted its National Night Out event at the Alexandria Zoo on Tuesday, October 5. It’s an event that aims to build on the relationship between the community and its local law enforcement officers.

At the event, residents of Central Louisiana had the opportunity to come to the zoo free of charge and meet some local law enforcement officers.

Lieutenant Kenneth Joseph shared just why events like National Night Out are important for not only the police department but the community.

“This is important to us as law enforcement, specifically the Alexandria Police Department, because it allows us to build cohesive partnerships in our neighborhoods, and it actually allows the community to see us in a more approachable light,” said Joseph.

The event had multiple vendors and organizations present, along with pizza, snow cones and a bicycle raffle. Dozens came out for the event, with some sharing that they were there to show support for the police force.

“I’ve seen how people treat them. It is very awful how people treat them,” said Mia Thomas, of Mia’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Challenge.

All who showed up were able to talk with police officers as well as get food and prizes, but the point of the event was summed up by Frederick Burgess, the President of Stop the Violence.

“It’s very important to be able to meet law enforcement and to meet the community and meet the people who live in the community so we can join hands together and stop some of the violence in the streets,” said Burgess.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.