Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish Schools returning to in-person learning

Source: KALB
Source: KALB(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish schools will be transitioning back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, October 12, after the school board reviewed their current schedule at the October board meeting.

Schools switched to a hybrid learning schedule in August because of the steady rise in Covid cases, with students going to school in-person on specified days and learning from home on other days. The exception to students returning to in-person learning is students who are enrolled in the one hundred percent virtual program.

Previous Article

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Sheila Lowe
Boyce woman arrested for attacking boyfriend
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville
Vernon Sheriff: Deputy shoots man after being struck by machete

Latest News

Eye tests being performed by members of the Alexandria Lions Club on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Alexandria Lions Club conducting eye checks, looking for astigmatism, lazy eyes
Alexandria Lions Club conducting eye checks, looking for astigmatism, lazy eyes
Murder trial set for April 2022 for Ke’Ron Nickelson in Rapides Parish
Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries