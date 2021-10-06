Avoyelles Parish Schools returning to in-person learning
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish schools will be transitioning back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, October 12, after the school board reviewed their current schedule at the October board meeting.
Schools switched to a hybrid learning schedule in August because of the steady rise in Covid cases, with students going to school in-person on specified days and learning from home on other days. The exception to students returning to in-person learning is students who are enrolled in the one hundred percent virtual program.
