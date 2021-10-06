Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Oct. 6, 2021
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

