Cranford Jordan, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office in lawsuit over ‘Negligent Security’

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Winn Parish Journal, legal documents show the heirs of Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office employee John L. Kerry have filed a lawsuit against Cranford Jordan and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office for “Negligent Security.”

The lawsuit reads:

“Negligent Security-The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Cranford Jordan failed to provide proper security for employees and to the public who visit the Winn Parish Sheriffs Office Rifle Range located at 633 Old Alexandria Road Winnfield, LA 71483. John Kerry, who was employed by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, was assaulted on 7-6-2020 at the location while on the job, and the security cameras at the facility were reportedly not working at the time of the incident. Mr. Kerry passed away from the injuries sustained from the incident on 8-21-2020. Had the cameras been working properly, proper identification of the assailant could have been obtained.”

The defendants replied, saying, “The WPSO is not a juridical person capable of suing, being sued, or standing in judgment under Louisiana law.”

The defendants also filed a “No Cause of Action and Vagueness Exception” that will be looked into in court on October 22.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.