Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting outside Magic Mart

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a deadly shooting from Sept. 28, 2021.

Alexandria police told KALB they received a call out to the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue, to the Magic Mart gas station, at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2021. When officers got to the scene, they found Leonard Jackson had been shot. He died at a local hospital.

The evidence police reviewed gives a timeline of what happened. Police said it started with Jackson arriving at the gas station to buy something to eat.

“There were some people in the parking lot,“ said Lt. Lane Windham with the department. “In and out. The victim came into the gas station, bought something to eat and stayed outside for a while. So, during the time he was outside, a lot of people came in and out, people came by.”

At some point, Lt. Windham said the shooter approached Jackson. Police are still trying to figure out how the person got to the scene.

“It was one person that came up behind the victim, shot the victim and then ran,” said Lt. Windham. “We are trying to run those leads that we have now to find out exactly who that was and if he got in any specific vehicles or went a specific way.”

Police believe the shooter was there specifically for Jackson.

“From what we have gathered so far, it wasn’t a robbery,” said Lt. Windham. “The victim was standing outside of his vehicle, the person ran up and shot him, and ran off. He didn’t go up to try to take anything from him. The victim was there beside the victim’s vehicle. We think he was specifically there to shoot that person.”

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Leonard Jackson, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.