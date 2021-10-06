Advertisement

Drive-thru flu shots being offered in Cenla

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Office of Public Health in Central Louisiana will be sponsoring Drive-Thru Flu Shot days in all parish health units this fall.

Bring an ID and insurance card, if available. There will be no out-of-pocket expense.

These are one-day events. Regular COVID vaccinations/testing will be suspended for those days only.

This is for everyone six months and older.

