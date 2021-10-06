Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021
We're working to put together a list of local, fun events for fall!
Featured story: The Dark Woods Haunted Attraction opens Friday, October 1 and will be open Fridays and Saturdays through October 31. General admission tickets cost $30 each and gain access to both the Dead Fall Trail and Haunted Carnival 3D attraction. The park is located at 4343 University Parkway (LA Hwy 6), Natchitoches, Louisiana.
- Oct 28
- Pineville High School - Track or Treat / Games and Trick or Treating around the track / $3 or 3 canned goods / 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 30
- Leesville: Bike Rally, Derby Daze and Car Show and Swap Meet / Registration at 9 a.m. / $20 / 3rd Street at North Street in downtown Leesville
Show us your costumes! Click below to submit photos of your Halloween costumes or Fall Fun Activities!
