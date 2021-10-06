Former LSU baseball star Robertson called up by Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KALB) - What a time for former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson to get called up by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 2021 MLB Playoffs are underway.

Robertson’s mother and current LSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey announced on Twitter that her son was called up to the Cardinals travel squad for the postseason.

Congrats, @KramerR3, on being called up to the @Cardinals travel squad for the postseason!



#81 looks good on you! pic.twitter.com/ZkP5vImfjQ — Kim Mulkey (@KimMulkey) October 6, 2021

Robertson will wear no. 81 with St. Louis as they will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Robertson spent this season with the Memphis Red Birds, the AAA affiliate for the Cardinals, where he appeared in 118 games. He totaled 99 hits with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs this year.

The Cardinals drafted Robertson in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft after he batted .307 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs, 18 doubles and 85 runs scored as a senior at LSU.

