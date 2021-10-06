Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 before receiving his COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot on Wednesday, October 6.

The Governor will be joined by will be joined by Louisiana Dept. of Health Sec. Courtney Phillips and Louisiana’s State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter for an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

