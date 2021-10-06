Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to receive booster shot and updates on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 before receiving his COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot on Wednesday, October 6.

The Governor will be joined by will be joined by Louisiana Dept. of Health Sec. Courtney Phillips and Louisiana’s State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter for an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Sheila Lowe
Boyce woman arrested for attacking boyfriend
Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville
Vernon Sheriff: Deputy shoots man after being struck by machete

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pumpkin Patch
Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Jim Clarke, Power Wise contract service provider and owner of Asyndant Energy, conducts a duct...
How to make the most of Energy Efficiency Day
heygood
Job Fair at Jena Choctaw Pines Casino