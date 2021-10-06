Advertisement

LDWF license purchases will be suspended October 10-11

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by LDWF:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be performing site maintenance and upgrades to its licensing website beginning Sunday, October 10 through Monday, October 11. 

During this time, you will not be able to purchase a license either online or through a retail vendor, so plan appropriately. 

If you plan on hunting or fishing on October 10 or 11, make sure to purchase your appropriate license no later than Saturday, October 9.

License purchasing will be available again Tuesday, October 12.

Copyright 2021 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Sheila Lowe
Boyce woman arrested for attacking boyfriend
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville
Vernon Sheriff: Deputy shoots man after being struck by machete

Latest News

Ochsner Health workers sue in Caddo, Ouachita to block vaccine mandate
Avoyelles Parish schools returning to in-person learning
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near 6255 Airport Industrial Road, said Donovan Jackson,...
LSP chopper crashes in Ascension
Drive-thru flu shots being offered in Cenla