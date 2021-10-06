Advertisement

LSP chopper crashes in Ascension

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State Police helicopter crashed in Ascension Parish Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot, the only person on board, sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

State Police spokesman Captain Nick Manale says the pilot experienced a mechanical malfunction while on approach to Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near 6255 Airport Industrial Road, said Donovan Jackson, spokesman for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

