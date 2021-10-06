Murder trial set for April 2022 for Ke’Ron Nickelson in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ke’Ron Nickelson, 20 of Alexandria, who is accused of the Feb. 2021 deadly double shooting of two young women, pleaded “not guilty” as his arraignment on Wednesday.

Nickelson is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of 19-year-old Ashley Morlte and 20-year-old Destiny Compton. He fled to Houston after the shooting and was later captured and set back to Rapides Parish. He remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.

A trial has been set for April 25, 2022. Nickelson is represented by James Word. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman. The case will be heard before Judge Greg Beard.

