Advertisement

Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Beer lovers shed more than a few tears Wednesday after a semitruck loaded with Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew tipped over in west-central Wisconsin, WEAU reported

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took nearly six hours to clean up along the eastbound side of Interstate 94 near Hixton, about 40 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened the right lane of I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

The truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Sheila Lowe
Boyce woman arrested for attacking boyfriend
Legend Kell Williamson, 10, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville
Vernon Sheriff: Deputy shoots man after being struck by machete

Latest News

Eye tests being performed by members of the Alexandria Lions Club on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Alexandria Lions Club conducting eye checks, looking for astigmatism, lazy eyes
Alexandria Lions Club conducting eye checks, looking for astigmatism, lazy eyes
Murder trial set for April 2022 for Ke’Ron Nickelson in Rapides Parish
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries