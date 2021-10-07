All lanes now open on I-10 East before Whiskey Bay after car fire

ST. MARTIN PARISH (WAFB) - A car fire involving a camper trailer on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge was the cause of a road closure Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials report, all lanes are now open.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if heading from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay). Congestion has reached 13 miles. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 7, 2021

Here's a look at the large amount of smoke emanating from that vehicle fire on I-10 E on the Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay. Flames were more evident a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/uCbafY2DxC — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2021

