All lanes now open on I-10 East before Whiskey Bay after car fire

A camper trailer was the cause of a closure on I-10 East Thursday morning.
A camper trailer was the cause of a closure on I-10 East Thursday morning.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH (WAFB) - A car fire involving a camper trailer on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge was the cause of a road closure Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials report, all lanes are now open.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if heading from Lafayette to Baton Rouge.

