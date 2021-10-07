CLTCC featured as a ‘School on the Rise’ by National Coalition NC3

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is the September “School on the Rise” selected by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, also known as NC3.

In announcing the recognition this week NC3 noted, “Since joining NC3 in 2016, this school has demonstrated uncompromising dedication to its students and surrounding community, and it certainly reflects in the success of their career and technical education training programs. CLTCC currently offers industry certifications from Festo, Lincoln Electric, Trane, and Snap-on!”

CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle said the school is honored to be recognized by NC3. “CLTCC is proud to partner with the National Coalition of Certification Centers providing highwage, high-demand, and high-skill career training and industry-valued certifications. CLTCC engages in several NC3 offerings to ensure we are providing our students the skills training needed to be successful and make an immediate impact,” he said.

“NC3 has very high standards, and this recognition is a tremendous honor and a wonderful validation of the hard work of our faculty and staff,” said Vice Chancellor of Workforce Development and Enterprise Services Misty Slayter. “October is national Manufacturing Month, and this is a great way to get that celebration started.”

Director of Manufacturing Aston “Nub” Parker noted, “We have almost a 100 percent hiring rate with all of our graduates. NC3 Certifications have an obvious benefit to the industry in our area but more importantly, an even bigger benefit to the students. The employer recognizes the industry certifications that the students earn and they know that they are good accreditations. We have employers who have said they’re not even going to worry about training, they’re just going to wait for CLTCC graduates and hire them.”

CDL Instructor Don Williams added, “The instructors are the ones who make this possible. They are the ones who get the training to meet the NC3 standards.”

To see the full story, go to https://www.nc3.net/2021/09/23/nc3s-school-on-the-rise-september2021/

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

