A conversation with U.S. Senate Candidate Luke Mixon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Luke Mixon of Baton Rogue is the first Democrat to throw his hat into the ring to unseat Senator John Kennedy in November 2022.

Mixon, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, became a fighter pilot just months before September 11. For the next several years, he supported operations in the Middle East in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Mixon said it was his grandfather, a World War II veteran, who spent a year and a half as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down by the Germans, who inspired him to join the military.

“He just lived a life that I admired so much,” explained Mixon. “He was a man of great patriotism. A man of character and integrity, and someone I looked up to.”

Mixon said it’s his career in the military that has prepared him to be a member of the Senate.

“We had this little mantra,” said Mixon. “It said God, Family, Country. There is nothing in there about Republicans and Democrats. If we just look out for our constituent’s best interests, that is always the answer to the problem.”

Mixon said several issues inspired him to challenge Kennedy, but it was Kennedy’s vote against the bipartisan infrastructure agreement that was the final catalyst.

“Sixty-nine Senators got together and agreed on this,” Mixon told KNOE. “Finally, compromise. Bipartisanship. It was great except for the fact that Senator Kennedy voted against it.”

Mixon said the bill will benefit Northeast Louisiana by providing more access to broadband internet.

As far as bringing jobs to Louisiana, Hixon has a couple of ideas. He said it starts by raising the minimum wage, which is currently set at $7.25.

“People are working so hard to make ends meet,” said Mixon. “Another thing we need to look at, and it’s being discussed right now, is affordable child care.”

Mixon said he expects Senator Kennedy to attack him as a radical liberal. When asked if he was a “Pelosi-Schumer radical liberal,” Mixon responded by laughing.

“Again, I am country first,” said Mixon. “I am a very moderate person who is open to what is the best answer and what is the right thing for Louisiana.”

On current issues, Mixon said he supports raising the debt ceiling, but he wouldn’t commit to supporting the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill being discussed in Congress.

