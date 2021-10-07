DA monitoring LSU student’s allegations against La. trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is monitoring misconduct allegations raised against a Louisiana trooper.

Attorney Sherman Mack represents an LSU student who claims the trooper “assaulted” her during a trip away from campus for LSU’s football game against Mississippi State.

The trooper remains on administrative leave while leaders at Louisiana State Police perform an administrative probe into the allegations.

A spokesman for LSU confirmed a Title IX investigation into the allegations is also underway. There are no criminal investigations into the matter at this time but that could change if Moore’s officers are presented with enough evidence to move forward.

For now, Moore said the trooper’s name has been added to a list that allows his office to follow updates on the case. This list is separate from the Brady list, a list maintained by Moore’s office that names members of law enforcement with credibility issues. Those issues can include being caught telling lies about an investigation or being convicted of certain crimes.

Louisiana State Police has withheld the trooper’s name as the investigation continues.

