District game preview: ASH at West Monroe

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday evening, the undefeated Alexandria Senior High Trojans will head north to take on the West Monroe Rebels.

ASH beat West Monroe in their previous matchup during the 2020 playoffs. However, during district play, West Monroe seems to be unbeatable. Currently, West Monroe holds a 98 game win streak when it comes to district play.

“We certainly want to win every district ballgame,” Jerry Arledge, the head coach of West Monroe, said. “It kinda ensures that you are going to get into the playoffs, and that’s our goal.”

ASH will try to overcome a rowdy atmosphere and end West Monroe’s win streak.

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be great,” Thomas Bachman, the head coach at ASH, said. “You are talking about a fanbase that understands situational football [and] when to make it hard on you offensively. There’s an endzone that’s harder to get the ball into [near] the student section. [They] understand when to cause problems for the opposing team and get loud.”

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

