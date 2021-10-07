Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market celebrates one year of business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last year on October 6, Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market in Bunkie opened its doors.

Co-owner Claire Pilgreen said the market is in a building that has been a staple on Bunkie’s Main Street for over a century and was renovated for the new business to be able to host local vendors and artisans, as well as serve fresh food at the market’s old-school soda bar.

“We turned it into a spot for 70 people to be able to come in and have their own booth, their own six feet, eight feet, whatever it may be of a gift shop, a store for them to be able to have for their local art, anything they make, anything that they love. When they still have a full-time job, they can still have their booth here,” said Pilgreen.

Although faced with a pandemic that hurt many local businesses across the nation, business at Griffin’s Antiques and Main Street Market is thriving.

“Our vendors are doing amazing. We have people that come from all over. We went from five days a week to seven days a week,” said Pilgreen.

The market has even been able to expand its food menu.

“We started out with one sandwich on our menu and now we have three sandwiches and gumbo and red beans and rice, and we added tables for people to be able to sit at and eat,” said Pilgreen.

One customer, Becky Newtown Descant, said the market has made a great addition to Bunkie’s Main Street.

“It’s just so nice to see new life on Main Street here, and what I like about it is I come in from time to time and things are fresh and changed up, things are different, fresh,” said Descant.

Pilgreen told KALB the market is now exceeding their expectations.

“It’s so much more than a gift shop or an antique store. It’s so much more than we ever thought it would become or picture it to become a year ago.”

