Advertisement

Hygiene product drive for the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. It is a time to acknowledge and recognize those who have been a victim of domestic violence, and those who are still in abusive domestic relationships.

That is why the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana is holding a hygiene drive throughout October to help those who have recently fled abusive relationships. The center is asking for donations of hygiene products. Examples of these products include:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Soap
  • Body wash
  • Toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental floss
  • Menstrual products (tampons, pads)
  • Deodorant
  • Razors, Shaving cream
  • Hairbrushes
  • Diapers
  • Children’s undergarments

Carly Long, the Executive Director at the Family Justice Center, explained why the center is asking for hygiene products.

“A lot of times they just leave their homes with their children and they grab a bag, and usually it’s not enough to sustain them for a period of time. So, we like to improvise and just give them what they need, which is why hygiene products are so critical and important during this time,” said Long.

The donations are being accepted at:

  1. The Family Justice Center, located at 220 Hospital Blvd, Pineville, La. 71360
  2. The District Attorney’s Office in the Rapides Parish Courthouse, located at 701 Murray St, Alexandria, La. 71301

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Leonard Jackson was shot outside the Magic Mart gas station on Sept. 28, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting outside Magic Mart

Latest News

Rapides Parish Library offers free art kits for Tiny Art Show participants
Family Justice Center of Cenla holds Hygiene Product Drive
A display for the Tiny Art Show at the Rapides Parish Main Library in Alexandria, La. on...
Rapides Parish Library offers free art kits for Tiny Art Show participants
Rapides Regional returns to pre-COVID visitation policy