Hygiene product drive for the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. It is a time to acknowledge and recognize those who have been a victim of domestic violence, and those who are still in abusive domestic relationships.

That is why the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana is holding a hygiene drive throughout October to help those who have recently fled abusive relationships. The center is asking for donations of hygiene products. Examples of these products include:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Body wash

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, dental floss

Menstrual products (tampons, pads)

Deodorant

Razors, Shaving cream

Hairbrushes

Diapers

Children’s undergarments

Carly Long, the Executive Director at the Family Justice Center, explained why the center is asking for hygiene products.

“A lot of times they just leave their homes with their children and they grab a bag, and usually it’s not enough to sustain them for a period of time. So, we like to improvise and just give them what they need, which is why hygiene products are so critical and important during this time,” said Long.

The donations are being accepted at:

The Family Justice Center, located at 220 Hospital Blvd, Pineville, La. 71360 The District Attorney’s Office in the Rapides Parish Courthouse, located at 701 Murray St, Alexandria, La. 71301

