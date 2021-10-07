LSU’s 2-time All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. out indefinitely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU two-time All-American cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr., had a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Stingley has missed the last two games after reaggravating a foot injury the week before the Mississippi State game that he initially suffered during fall camp.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” said Stingley. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

A product of The Dunham School, Stingley is projected as a top-five pick for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. During LSU’s National Championship run in 2019, Stingley ranked second in the nation in passes defended. He earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team and was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was also a unanimous All-American selection.

In 2020, he recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, and broke up five passes. He was named first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

