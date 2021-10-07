Natchitoches mayor announces plan to reduce litter in the city

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - On October 6, 2021, Mayor Williams announced plans to cut down on litter in the city by implementing a number of strategies to combat the habit. In an effort to reintroduce a sense of pride among the residents, Mayor Williams began with the tactic to generate interest through the signing of a litter-free electronic pledge. He hopes to obtain as many signatures as possible from the over 18,000 residents of the city. He also stated that the City will be creating an anti-litter task force whose purpose will be to provide feedback on areas of the city in need of care or that have been cared for. The group will aim to positively enforce the cleanliness of the city while making a conscious effort to report areas that are seeing the most clutter. There will be a Facebook page dedicated to the cause allowing for those who wish to participate more seriously to do so.

The City encourages those who take part in city cleanups to send pictures of themselves or others to the City of Natchitoches Facebook message inbox. These photos may also be posted by the residents themselves with the hashtags #KeepNatchitochesClean, #LoveYourCity, #NatchitochesNotNatchitrash, and #LitterIsTrashy. Mayor Williams also encourages residents to report those that are seen actively littering to the Crime Stoppers by calling in at 318-238-2388 to report unlawful dumping.

Lastly, the mayor has implemented a rotation of cleanups from City departments. Each week, a different department will visit areas of the community most affected by litter and dumping to take part in the effort. Community Development, Finance, Planning and Zoning, the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, Purchasing, Recreation, and Utilities will each take part in weekly cleanups w during the morning in order to cut down on the problem and lend a helping hand to those who work endlessly to keep the city clean.

Mayor Williams has made it clear that he takes litter in the city seriously and is committed to making the choices necessary to see change. He hopes that the consistent effort will encourage residents to bring out the beauty of Natchitoches and take care of the place we call home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.