National Fire Prevention Week serves as an important reminder of fire awareness

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Knowing what to do when a fire alarm goes off will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises, be it a beeping sound or a chirping sound, you should take action.

This week is Fire Prevention Week, and the National Fire Prevention Association is making sure children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire emergency. Locally, authorities are reminding the community that no one is exempted from experiencing a house fire.

“No one is immune from a fire,” Fire Prevention Chief Thomas Force said. “Not firemen, not firefighters, not police officers, not doctors, not lawyers. There’s nobody immune from having a fire. I’ve seen fires through all walks of life in my career.”

That’s why it’s very important to know the difference between smoke and carbon monoxide gas. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that displaces oxygen in your body and brain and can render you unconscious before you even realize something is happening to you.

Smoke has an odor, but smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can. It is recommended by the National Fire Prevention Association to check your alarms every month and if you’ve had your alarm for more than 10 years, it’s time to get a new one.

If you can’t afford a new one, there is a program specifically for you.

“It’s called ‘Operation Save a Life’ and it’s in partnership with local fire departments, so they not only make smoke alarms available to families that would have trouble prioritizing that over putting food on the table, but they will actually come out and install the smoke alarms for you,” Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said.

