Peabody vs Tioga; Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week six Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature a district matchup between the Peabody Warhorses and the Tioga Indians.

Peabody is currently looking for the first win of the season with a 0-5 record. On the other hand, Tioga continues to look for the second will of the season with a 1-4 record.

