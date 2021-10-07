Peabody vs Tioga; Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week six Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature a district matchup between the Peabody Warhorses and the Tioga Indians.

Peabody is currently looking for the first win of the season with a 0-5 record. On the other hand, Tioga continues to look for the second will of the season with a 1-4 record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.