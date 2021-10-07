Pitkin man accused of stealing four-wheeler in Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pitkin has been accused of stealing a four-wheeler and other miscellaneous items.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 3 they received word of the theft, which occurred on Ed Miller Road in the Calcasieu community. Later, they heard the four-wheeler was spotted in the Pitkin area.
After collaborating with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, RPSO said they named 19-year-old Levi Lynn Nolen as a suspect. However, he could not be located in Vernon Parish.
On October 5, RPSO said they found Nolen in Hineston. He was taken into custody and booked for the following:
- One count of theft of a motor vehicle
- One count of theft greater than $1,000
- One count of criminal damage to property greater than $1,000
- One count of criminal trespassing
- One count of possession of two grams of meth
- One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
Nolen is currently being detained in lieu of posting a $7,000 bond.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office also helped RPSO with this case.
