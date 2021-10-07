Advertisement

Pitkin man accused of stealing four-wheeler in Rapides Parish

Levi Lynn Nolen
Levi Lynn Nolen(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pitkin has been accused of stealing a four-wheeler and other miscellaneous items.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 3 they received word of the theft, which occurred on Ed Miller Road in the Calcasieu community. Later, they heard the four-wheeler was spotted in the Pitkin area.

After collaborating with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, RPSO said they named 19-year-old Levi Lynn Nolen as a suspect. However, he could not be located in Vernon Parish.

On October 5, RPSO said they found Nolen in Hineston. He was taken into custody and booked for the following:

  • One count of theft of a motor vehicle
  • One count of theft greater than $1,000
  • One count of criminal damage to property greater than $1,000
  • One count of criminal trespassing
  • One count of possession of two grams of meth
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Nolen is currently being detained in lieu of posting a $7,000 bond.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office also helped RPSO with this case.

