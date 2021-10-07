Pitkin man accused of stealing four-wheeler in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pitkin has been accused of stealing a four-wheeler and other miscellaneous items.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 3 they received word of the theft, which occurred on Ed Miller Road in the Calcasieu community. Later, they heard the four-wheeler was spotted in the Pitkin area.

After collaborating with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, RPSO said they named 19-year-old Levi Lynn Nolen as a suspect. However, he could not be located in Vernon Parish.

On October 5, RPSO said they found Nolen in Hineston. He was taken into custody and booked for the following:

One count of theft of a motor vehicle

One count of theft greater than $1,000

One count of criminal damage to property greater than $1,000

One count of criminal trespassing

One count of possession of two grams of meth

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Nolen is currently being detained in lieu of posting a $7,000 bond.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office also helped RPSO with this case.

