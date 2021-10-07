Rapides Parish Library offers free art kits for Tiny Art Show participants

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Main Library of the Rapides Parish Library System is calling on local artists to collect a free art kit and participate in the library’s Tiny Art Show.

Residents of Central Louisiana have the opportunity to get an art kit from the library, create a painting on the supplied canvas and return it to the library by October 29. The artworks will then be displayed at the library’s Tiny Art Show throughout the month of November.

“With your kit, you will get a color mixing chart, pack of brushes, four colors and a canvas, a four by six canvas. Sometime before Friday, October 29, if you bring it back to me, we will display it in our Tiny Art Show here at the Main Library,” said Tara DeMarco, the Programming Coordinator for the Main Library.

Artists of any age and skill are welcome to participate.

To register for an art kit, email tara@rpl.org or call (318) 445-2411. The library is located at 411 Washington St, Alexandria, LA 71301.

