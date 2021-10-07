Rapides Regional returns to pre-COVID visitation policy

The following was released to us by Rapides Regional:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - After one year and nine months, Rapides Regional Medical Center is happy to announce the return of pre-COVID visitation guidelines beginning Monday, October 11, 2021, with two exceptions.

ICU visitation will remain limited to two visits per day, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital will still allow two visitors per patient.

As a reminder, these COVID-related precautions are still in place:

No visitors under age 15.

ICU waiting areas remain closed.

COVID patients are not allowed visitors but virtual visits are possible.

Visitors will be required to provide and wear their own masks during their visit.

ER patients will be allowed two visitors as circumstances and room assignments allow.

At this time, all campus entrances will be open to the public. After 9 p.m., all RRMC visitors must enter through the ER entrance. Visitors to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital can use the Scott Street entrances 24/7.

The Surgery Waiting area is now open as well.

Rapides Regional Medical Center continues to assess its protocols, and will adjust as needed. As of today, RRMC has nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Since the numbers have dropped drastically, we will no longer post daily COVID numbers on our social media pages effective tomorrow. We will continue to share updates and tips on our social media pages regarding community COVID resources and advice about how to protect you and your family from viruses.

