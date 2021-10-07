Statewide virtual job fair for individuals with disabilities

The following has been provided by Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans:

HARAHAN, La. (Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans) - The Families Helping Families (FHF) Network is combining forces to hold its first-ever Virtual Job Fair for Individuals with Disabilities. The event will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Louisiana’s state government has adopted an Employment First (EF) goal and embraced this goal for all people with disabilities in the State. Employment is the primary outcome for all people of working age. These efforts in Louisiana are part of a larger national effort to advance the employment of individuals with disabilities through policy, legislation, advocacy, and systems change. Louisiana’s EF goal is to help and encourage all adults of working age to find and sustain employment in typical jobs with competitive compensation that are fully integrated into the workplace. We know that people with disabilities make valuable contributions to business throughout the State and thrive and increase their income and independence once they enter the workforce.

Job Seekers will have the opportunity to meet with 50 different public and private employers. Currently, we have commitments from the Louisiana Department of Cultural, Recreation & Tourism, Office of Treasury, Department of Revenue, Secretary of State, and Department of Children and Family Services.

Job Seekers with disabilities are encouraged to register as soon as possible to participate by going to the website https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Families-Helping-Families/e/Q8R53.

Our mission is to empower and educate children and adults with disabilities and their families about resources, services, and supports to attend school, work, and thrive in their communities. All services are provided FREE of charge.

Anyone needing additional information should email info@fhfofgno.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans. All rights reserved.