Vernon Parish students get a taste of farm life

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Porter Farm hosted the Vernon Parish Youth Farm Day on Wednesday, October 6 with the purpose of educating students about what it takes to raise the food that’s on their table.

In partnership with the Vernon Parish School Board, high school students from all of the local high schools arrived bright and early to develop knowledge about farm life.

From how cattle are born to knowing where each cut of steak comes from, the students visited six stations around the farm, learning about how each individual station comes together to provide the community with food.

“Weeks or months or years go into raising these animals, into having a place where they can live and be feed and feed well to the process of turning them into farm animals, to a useful product for society,” said State Rep. Chuck Owen. “The backstory is always important. Most people don’t really know about backstories and things. Oftentimes, they don’t know how or why things work, and this is important so kids can know that.”

This event is on its seventh anniversary, and they look to continue providing knowledge about working on a farm and a career in farming.

