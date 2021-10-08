Advertisement

Colfax man arrested for hit and run, drug charges

Dakota Brister
Dakota Brister(GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - A Colfax man has been arrested after the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

When GPSO deputies arrived, they learned that a man was walking in a parking lot and the driver of a vehicle intentionally sought him out, accelerated his vehicle and hit the man, knocking him into the air.

The driver then left the scene, but was stopped by deputies while he was attempting to get away.  Deputies also found narcotics on the driver.

Dakota Brister, 27, of Colfax was arrested for attempted second degree murder, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and remaining on premises after being forbidden.

