RADE makes arrests; over a pound of meth recovered

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - Two men were recently arrested on drug charges in Rapides Parish.

During the month of August, RADE agents received tips through their Facebook page that someone was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the area.

With the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, they were able to identify the suspect as Jeremy Lynn Allinson, 41, of Pineville. Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Allinson for the distribution of methamphetamine.

On September 30, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at the Comfort Inn Hotel located on North Bolton Avenue and located Allinson, as well as another suspect of the case, identified as Tyrone Porter, 49, of Alexandria.

A search of the room was conducted and over one pound of suspected methamphetamine was located in a sealed canister. Agents located additional suspected methamphetamine in suspect vehicles along with suboxone strips, plastic baggies, digital scale and a handgun. A records check indicated that Allinson and Porter were both on Parole for prior narcotic convictions and were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Allinson and Porter were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges.

Allinson was charged with distribution of CDS ll (meth), two counts of possession of CDS ll w/intent to distribute (meth), possession of CDS lll (suboxone), possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Porter was charged with possession of CDS II (meth) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III (suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both suspects remain incarcerated at the time of this release on Parole Violation Holds. Allinson’s bond is set at $102,500 and Porter’s bond was set at $52,000

RADE agents said their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.