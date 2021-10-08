Advertisement

Real estate agent, client file lawsuit after wrongfully handcuffed by police while house shopping

By WWMT Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (Gray News) - A real estate agent and his client are now suing police in Wyoming, Michigan, and the city after they were arrested while shopping for a home.

The incident happened on Aug. 1. According to WWMT, real estate agent Eric Brown was showing a house to a client when police arrived, responding to a report of a home invasion.

Police bodycam footage shows the real estate agent , his client and his client’s 15-year-old son being put into handcuffs at gunpoint.

They were placed in the back of a police car, WWMT reported, and only released once Brown showed his Realtor license.

Police said they got a call from a neighbor who knew about a previous burglary that occurred at the same address a week earlier.

The federal lawsuit alleges unlawful detainment and excessive force, racial profiling, assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“It absolutely was implicit, racist bias, absolutely,” attorney Ven Johnson said. “And the city of Wyoming needs to step up, admit it and they need to be evaluated to see what training that they’re giving their officers.”

Wyoming Police deny that race played a part in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Levi Lynn Nolen
Pitkin man accused of stealing four-wheeler in Rapides Parish
Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries
Leonard Jackson was shot outside the Magic Mart gas station on Sept. 28, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting outside Magic Mart

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
SWEET BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WINNER 10/8/21
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WINNER - AMBER 10/8/21
LUNCH KID 10/8/21
LUNCH KID 10/8/21
PLEDGE KIDS 10/8/21
PLEDGE KIDS 10/8/21