Advertisement

Small size, big production: Leesville’s Gallashaw wins ACA Athlete of the Week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - He is a small guy, but has a lot of talent.

Leesville’s Caleb Gallashaw had 27 carries, 255 yards and five touchdowns in last Friday’s win against Minden.

Coach Robert Causey loves Caleb’s work ethic.

“He’s a hard worker. He does little, bitty things as extra stuff. He has power lifted, he’s running track, he stays in the weight room. He does all the little things when the lights are not on him. It’s a testament to his work ethic, the way he plays on Friday night,” Coach Causey said.

Caleb mentioned things about his height but he wants people to know that his numbers don’t lie.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries
Hollywood Harrison passes away
Joshua E. Reeves
Rapides Parish teacher arrested for child pornography
Leonard Jackson was shot outside the Magic Mart gas station on Sept. 28, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting outside Magic Mart

Latest News

Caleb Gallashaw - ACA Athlete of the Week
Peabody vs Tioga: Week 6 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
The ASH Trojans football team in 2021.
District game preview: ASH at West Monroe
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU’s 2-time All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. out indefinitely