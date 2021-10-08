Small size, big production: Leesville’s Gallashaw wins ACA Athlete of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - He is a small guy, but has a lot of talent.

Leesville’s Caleb Gallashaw had 27 carries, 255 yards and five touchdowns in last Friday’s win against Minden.

Coach Robert Causey loves Caleb’s work ethic.

“He’s a hard worker. He does little, bitty things as extra stuff. He has power lifted, he’s running track, he stays in the weight room. He does all the little things when the lights are not on him. It’s a testament to his work ethic, the way he plays on Friday night,” Coach Causey said.

Caleb mentioned things about his height but he wants people to know that his numbers don’t lie.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.