Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria child

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - Two suspects have been arrested on child sex trafficking charges after a child was reported missing in Alexandria back in January.

Baton Rouge police had found the child with Oge Joseph Monyei, 23, of Baton Rouge, and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19 of Walker, during a traffic stop. The child was returned to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in Rapides Parish.

Following an investigation, it was determined the child was a victim of child sex trafficking.

An arrest warrant was obtained for both Monyei and Stafford for one count each of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

On June 30, Monyei was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. He was transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

On October 1, Stafford was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. She was later transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone that may have information on these suspects are asked to contact Detective Cainan Baker, RPSO Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

