Advertisement

Suspects arrested for sex trafficking of Alexandria child

Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford
Oge Joseph Monyei and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - Two suspects have been arrested on child sex trafficking charges after a child was reported missing in Alexandria back in January.

Baton Rouge police had found the child with Oge Joseph Monyei, 23, of Baton Rouge, and Madelyn Elizabeth Stafford, 19 of Walker, during a traffic stop. The child was returned to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in Rapides Parish.

Following an investigation, it was determined the child was a victim of child sex trafficking.

An arrest warrant was obtained for both Monyei and Stafford for one count each of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

On June 30, Monyei was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge.  He was transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. 

On October 1, Stafford was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Baton Rouge. She was later transported and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where she is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone that may have information on these suspects are asked to contact Detective Cainan Baker, RPSO Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Levi Lynn Nolen
Pitkin man accused of stealing four-wheeler in Rapides Parish
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge
Daniel Dalton Chevalier
Alexandria man arrested for recent burglaries
Leonard Jackson was shot outside the Magic Mart gas station on Sept. 28, 2021.
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting outside Magic Mart

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pumpkin Patch
Fall Fun Events in Cenla 2021
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
CLTCC featured as a ‘School on the Rise’ by National Coalition NC3
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast