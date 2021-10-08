VPSO arrests 3 outlaw motorcycle gang members

VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - According to Sheriff Sam Craft with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, three outlaw motorcycle gang members were arrested on October 7, following a joint operation with Fort Polk officials, state and local law enforcement agencies and heavy community involvement.

This operation was the result of an investigation into the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG), Los Solitarios and Bandidos, due to recent acts of violence which placed the residents of Vernon Parish at risk. Sheriff Craft mentioned the community involvement helped to speed up the investigation process.

The men arrested were James Larry Birdsong, 33, of New Llano, Christopher William Moore, 33, of DeRidder and James Allen Snyder Jr., 44, of DeRidder.

James Larry Birdsong was charged with one count of terrorizing, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of criminal conspiracy, and one count of possession of a firearm on premises of an alcohol beverage outlet.

Christopher William Moore was charged with one count of terrorizing and one count of criminal conspiracy.

James Allen Snyder Jr. was charged with one count of terrorizing and one count of criminal conspiracy.

The trio were responsible for a gang-related violent assault on rival Mongol Motorcycle Gang members at a local business on September 11, 2021.

VPSO said that the customers, employees, and private citizens present at the establishment were placed in imminent danger during the incident, which also caused the disturbance of normal business practices.

Anyone with any information related to gang activity is encouraged to contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 VPSO. All rights reserved.